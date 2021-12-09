Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Really Wants to Fight Jared Leto’s Morbius

As Spider-Man, Tom Holland has faced off with some major villains but there’s one that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star really wants to fight: Jared Leto’s Morbius. In a new question and answer session (via Rotten Tomatoes) Holland was asked about his top three Spider-Man villains as well as the villain he’d most like to fight and not only did he tease a “crazy, scary” fight with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin in No Way Home, but he said he’d like to see Spider-Man take on Morbius.

“That’s tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he’s my first and that was cool. I think Jake’s [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he’s my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action,” Holland said before moving on to who he’d like to take on next. “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

While there’s nothing at this point that would suggest that we’ll be seeing Spider-Man and Morbius facing off, the Morbius star Leto did recently make an interesting comment that could potentially tease the imminent arrival of a particular group of Spider-Man villains, the Sinister Six.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in a video address at CCXP in Brazil last week. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

With Sony having long wanted to do a Sinister Six spinoff film and Sony Pictures boss Sanford Panitch confirming previously that there are plans to continue crossing over between franchises — not to mention another Spider-Man trilogy to come — it’s not impossible that we might see that Spider-Man/Morbius face off eventually.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th. Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 20, 2022.

