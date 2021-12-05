Morbius Star Jared Leto Teases Villain Crossovers: “The Multiverse has Officially Opened”

Should Jared Leto have the inside scoop, it looks like the Sinister Six is most certainly on its way. Those in-person at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil Saturday night got all sorts of goodies from Sony—anything from a new Morbius clip to the first look at the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Leto himself was also in attendance via a pre-recorded video in which he teased the multiversal Marvel Studios and Sony is building, even dropping some verbiage that could potentially tease the imminent arrival of the infamous Spidey group.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in his video address. “There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.

Sony has long wanted to do a Sinister Six spin-off movie, even setting up the characters on The Amazing Spider-Man 2. At one point, the outfit even hired Drew Goddard to helm the film. Earlier this year, Sony Pictures boss Sanford Panitch confirmed there are plans to continue crossing over between franchises, plans that could be more clear once No Way Home hit theaters.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

To date, the lone connective tissue between Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters is the mid-credits scene to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where the eponymous symbiote is seemingly teleported to the MCU.

While Venom likely won’t be included in the Sinister Six count, No Way Home already includes Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). With five characters left, that means the sixth spot could potentially go to Leto’s anti-hero.

Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

What other Spidey-family characters do you hope to see in live-action at one point or another?