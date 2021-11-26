Here’s the Exact Time Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Go on Sale

The third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man Saga is almost here. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th and, if the hype around the trailers are any indication, this movie is going to be the biggest of the entire year. The initial No Way Home trailer broke viewership records almost instantly. The second trailer racked up millions of views in minutes. People want to see this movie, which means that getting tickets ahead of time might be crucial, as many showings could start selling out. If you want to be ready to buy tickets the moment they’re on sale, insuring you get a good seat at a preferred showtime, some vital information has finally been revealed.

According to AMC Theatres, tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are going on sale on Monday, November 29th at 12:01 EST. So as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Sunday heading into Monday, it’ll be crucial to hop on to your preferred ticket destination and lock in your seats.

No Way Home has a lot of excitement around it due to its inclusion of characters from other Spider-Man movies, but it’s also completing a trilogy for Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker.

Holland clearly has a lot of feelings about the events of No Way Home. Not only is this a movie about the legacy of Spider-Man, featuring previous Spider-Man characters and actors, but it also established Holland as one of the MCU’s seasoned veterans. This his third solo Spider-Man movie and sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just five years. A lot has happened both on screen and off, and Holland appreciates how much he’s grown since his Spidey debut.

“I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it,” Holland told . “But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I’ll say ‘No’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself , how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it”

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he continued. “And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely, and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”

