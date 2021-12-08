Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Art Reportedly Spoils Tobey Maguire’s Return

This time next week, fans will be starting to get ready to hit theaters to finally check out Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Sony and Marvel Studios production will likely go on to become the biggest movies to hit theaters this year. Because of the fan following the movie has had in the months leading up to its release, the feature has been subjected to more leaks and spoilers than usual. Now, just days before the film’s release, one of the biggest leaks yet may have surfaced.

Official promotional art provided by a bank in Indonesia seems to show both Tom Holland’s and Tobey Maguire’s version of Peter Parker dueling it out on a street with Electro (Jamie Foxx). The promotion in question involved fans looking for sections of the promotional art in various places online. When assembled, the full image ended up revealing two Spider-Men in one piece. You can see the entire piece of artwork piece together by clicking here.

Both Maguire and Andrew Garfield have long been rumored to return for Sony’s version of a live-action Spider-Man movie, despite the latter’s continued insistence he has nothing to do with the movie.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show in November. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.