Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland Reveals Funny Story of Meeting Willem Dafoe

It’s been known for some time now that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will be bringing back the heaviest hitters from previous Spider-Man franchises with villains like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin returning to menace the webslinger. The first teaser trailer teased the return of these two evil-doers but the most recent trailer outright showed them both, even teasing some dialogue between them and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. While speaking at the trailer premiere event that took palce earlier this week Holland relayed the circumstances of his meeting Dafoe or rather, The Goblin. You can see him tell it in the player below.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Holland said. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh-t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

Holland’s story about meeting Dafoe concluded at that point but he offered a tease of another story that he couldn’t’ tell at that point but promised he would reveal later.

“There’s a story that I would love to tell but I just cannot tell I will do and you will hear it one day it’s very exciting but again, it was incredible. It’s mind blowing.”

Might that story have anything to do with the appearance of other Spider-Men in the film?

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f-cking cool would it be if they did that?’” former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield recently said to Variety when asked about an appearance. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f-cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.