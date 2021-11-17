Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Might Spoil Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Return

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home made its debut on Tuesday, previewing the best look yet at the upcoming Marvel blockbuster. Before the trailer was even confirmed, fans began to wonder what rumors the trailer would confirm — particularly the ever-evolving possibility that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could return. While neither Maguire or Garfield made an appearance in the trailer, one cleverly-edited sequence seen in some of the international trailers might have hinted at their arrival.

The scene, which you can check out in gif form below, shows Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) charging forward against some of the villains of the Sinister Six. If you look closely at Lizard, he appears to flinch backwards, as if he’s being punched or kicked in the face. Even the very composition of the shot, with Lizard and Sandman off to the side of Peter himself, seems to indicate that there might be more than one character charging at the group.

The nature of Maguire and Garfield potentially appearing in the film has captivated the Internet over the past year or so, especially as the actors — Garfield, in particular — have denied it.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield recently said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe will reprise their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin from the Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.