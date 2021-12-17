Spider-Man 3: Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman Rumored to Appear

✖

It looks like the cast of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 may be continuing to grow. Even after adding Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and nearly every other live-action character to ever appear in a Spider-Man movie, new scooper rumors have surfaced pointing to the inclusion of two more Spidey fan-favorites. According to the team at The Illuminerdi, both Willem Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church are currently in talks to return as Green Goblin and Sandman, respectively.

The team of scoopers — which has shared plenty of verified information before, including Mark Ruffalo's She-Hulk return — suggests neither Dafoe and Church are currently signed on, rather their teams are in talks with Sony to appear. While those talks may fizzle, both Green Goblin and Sandman are currently apart of the Spider-Man 3 "master plan," whatever that bonkers storyline may be.

Just last week, news surfaced suggesting the returning of Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane), Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy), Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. This is all in addition to Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and whatever no villains the movie may have if cast, much like the rumored inclusion of Kraven the Hunter. Add in the bombshell that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock may also be returning, and you've got yourself quite the busy affair.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend," Spider-Man 3 star Jacob Batalon previously shared with ComicBook.com. "I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse ... he can just do everything. It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

The movie is currently shooting principal photography in Atlanta, and it's unclear if Marvel Studios will continue with the production's globe-trotting adventure it had previously planned for the film.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters December 17, 2021.

What other characters do you think will return for the threequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!