Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breaks All-Time Views Record

Marvel fans have spent months begging for Sony and Marvel Studios to release the trailer or Spider-Man: No Way Home. The studios finally revealed the first footage from the film on Monday night, and fans everywhere showed that their excitement wasn't any kind of bluff. The Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer is now the most-viewed trailer of all time in its first 24 hours, generating more views than the trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

The previous 24-hour all-time views record for a trailer was set by Avengers: Endgame more than two years ago, when the trailer saw 289 million views over the course of its first day online. No Way Home smashed that record, with 355.5 million trailer views in 24 hours. The second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the previous film in the Tom Holland-starring series, delivered less than half of those numbers in its first day.

In addition to setting a new views record, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer also broke some records for social media engagement. There were 2.91 million mentions of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer in the first 24 hours of its release, with 1.96 million of those mentions coming in the first 12 hours. internationally, the trailer generated 1.56 million mentions. That means that, across the globe, the No Way Home trailer received 4.5 million social media mentions in just a day.

Spider-Man has long been one of Marvel's most popular characters. When you pair that popularity with the ever-growing love of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the rumors of previous Spider-Man movie actors appearing in the new sequel, No Way Home was always going to be surrounded with serious hype and conversation. While the trailer didn't dig into a lot of specifics regarding the multiverse or other versions of Peter Parker, it did deliver a massive tease in the way of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, the villain of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. After appearing in the final frame of the trailer, Doc Ock made it clear that all bets are off.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.