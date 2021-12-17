Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

After a surprising snafu over the weekend, Sony Pictures has officially released the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and with it completely broken the internet. The brief collection of footage from the new movie shows off just enough of the film that it has fans screaming in all caps about what they've just seen including: Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Zendaya's MJ being adorable together, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange reunited after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and the confirmation that Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus. We've collected some of the best reactions below.

Sony's official description for the film reads as follows: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies and that Willem Dafoe will return as the Green Goblin, both of which were also seemingly confirmed by the new trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. For more information about all things tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.