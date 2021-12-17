Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Confirms Multiverse Storyline

✖

The most eagerly anticipated movie trailer of the year has finally arrived with the release of the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and it's certainly proving to be worth the wait. The trailer is packed with all sorts of information about the upcoming film, giving Marvel fans their best idea yet about what to expect for Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) journey after Far From Home, including the confirmation that the film will have a multiverse storyline.

In the trailer, Peter is struggling with having had his identity as Spider-Man revealed to the world by J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) at the end of Far From Home — and seeks out help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with a spell that will cause people to forget his identity. Things don't quite go as planned and Doctor Strange then warns Peter of the consequences to the multiverse, something he says they know very little about. He also mentions Peter trying to live "different lives" and it being something that becomes more and more dangerous. The trailer ends with Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus ominously saying "Hello, Peter" almost as if putting a fine point on the idea that we're definitely dealing with the multiverse now.

While the trailer confirms the multiverse concept for No Way Home, it's really not much of a surprise. There has been no shortage of rumors, speculation, and reports that the film would see actors from previous, non-MCU Spider-Man movies appear, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, Paul Giamatti, and more. Even going beyond casting speculation, Marvel has already set the stage to explore the multiverse, thanks to the events of the Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki. Multiverse is even part of the very name of the upcoming second Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.