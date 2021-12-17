Willem Dafoe Addresses Green Goblin Return Rumors for Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to be a pretty prominent topic of conversation in the geek community, as more and more questions continue to be raised about the upcoming Sony blockbuster. Outside of when the film's trailer might debut and whether or not the actual film could get delayed, there's the question of who will be starring in the project, with rumors suggesting that actors from previous live-action Spider-Man franchises could appear. Among that list is Willem Dafoe, who portrayed the Green Goblin across Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and has been rumored to be reprising his role in No Way Home. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Dafoe was asked about the project, and essentially commented "no comment."

“I’m afraid so," Dafoe explained. “I got lots of stuff happening now. And, you know, I always feel like when a film comes out, that’s when it’s time to talk about it."

So, this isn't quite a definite confirmation or denial about Dafoe's potential role in No Way Home. It also echoes comments the actor made earlier this summer, where he indicated that "the other things I been doing lately I prefer to wait till we're ready for them to come out."

We do know that No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

What do you think of Willem Dafoe's latest comments about his potential role in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to swing into theaters on December 17.