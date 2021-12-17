Where Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has arrived, and it's missing two of the movie's largest reported roles. Throughout the two-minute teaser, neither Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were seen, despite months of rumors of their return. Suffice to say, fans of Sam Raim's Spider-Man franchise from the early 2000s and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man duology aren't all too thrilled.
Throughout the entire production process everyone involved with the movie has been as careful as ever. In fact, Tom Holland coyly mentioned he's only met Garfield while at the BAFTAs one year.
"I've never met Kirsten Dunst," he claims. "I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice. I'v ebumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA. He was really nice. They seem to be lovely, really nice people. I hope they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying...
At What Cost
prevnext
We got the trailer… but no Tobey Maguire #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/Z2y4Xfd9aA— Jøsh (@_undeadboi_) August 22, 2021
Say What
prevnext
No andrew garfield or tobey maguire in that trailer pic.twitter.com/nOLhIkROPv— rayz (@vvsghoul) August 22, 2021
They Took It From Me
prevnext
Me when they leak the trailer for Spider-man No way Home and Tobey Maguire isn’t on it pic.twitter.com/VmbaTcG6yc— Treybana (@Treybana) August 23, 2021
Not Yet
prevnext
The Spider-Man No Way Home trailer, but has no Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.........yet. https://t.co/JLpFhTR5bi— Michael Bermudez (@mbermudez98) August 19, 2021
Did I Miss Them Or...
prevnext
me trying to look for andrew garfield's spiderman or matt murdock on the no way home trailer pic.twitter.com/GRREjJH1bh— marta (@inejscar) August 22, 2021
Gatekeeping
prevnext
Marvel & Sony trying to keep Andrew and Tobey under wraps#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/r6hqCTFddE— Denis² (@IzDisNameTaken) August 24, 2021
Hello Peter
1comments
Marvel & Sony trying to keep Andrew and Tobey under wraps#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/r6hqCTFddE— Denis² (@IzDisNameTaken) August 24, 2021
*****
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev