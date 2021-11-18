Spider-Man: No Way Home Releases Full Tom Holland and Cast Reaction to the New Trailer

Before the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released on Tuesday, Sony teased its arrival by sharing a video of Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reacting to the footage. The video was short and only showed a couple of big reactions with no context, as to not spoil any surprises the trailer contained. Now that the full trailer is out in the wild, and fans around the world have seen all of the big surprises, Sony and Marvel are circling back to show the full version of the Spidey stars’ reactions.

On Wednesday evening, about 24 hours after the trailer debuted, the official Spider-Man Twitter account revealed the video of Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon watching the footage in real time. As you can expect, the trio has some big reactions. You can watch the full video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

happy ONE MONTH until #SpiderManNoWayHome's opening day!



i got you a gift: @tomholland1996, @zendaya, & jacob's full reactions to the trailer! pic.twitter.com/AIT2rl50Ny — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) November 18, 2021

Holland clearly has a lot of feelings about the events of No Way Home. Not only is this a movie about the legacy of Spider-Man, featuring previous Spider-Man characters and actors, but it also established Holland as one of the MCU’s seasoned veterans. This his third solo Spider-Man movie and sixth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just five years. A lot has happened both on screen and off, and Holland appreciates how much he’s grown since his Spidey debut.

“I’ve grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you’ve got to do as you’re told, and you don’t think anything of it,” Holland told . “But as time goes on you realize that you’re an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I’ll say ‘No’ as a full sentence. I’ve learned how to stand up for myself , how to behave in a professional capacity when you’re the leader. I’ve learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it”

“It’s been an amazing experience,” he continued. “And as an actor, I’ve found so much confidence in my ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. It’s like a playground for me. Somewhere I can play freely, and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.