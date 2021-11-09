New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV Spot Discovered

This is Spider-Man’s world, we’re all just living in it. There have been movies that dominated the social conversation before, but the level of madness surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is unheard of. Between hype from fans and an ever-present rumor mill filled with potential leaks (and questionable Photoshop jobs), No Way Home is at the center of the entertainment universe. Fans are waiting for a new trailer to debut, which will hopefully answer a couple of key questions, but we’re not quite there yet. What we do have, however, is a new TV spot.

A Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spot surfaced on social media Monday evening. The title cards in the teaser are in another language, so it didn’t air anywhere here in the states. You can take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

New #SpiderManNoWayHome TV Spot, Lots of new footage 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTiiVHbFc9 — Spider-Man Movie Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

Unfortunately, this new TV spot doesn’t contain any new footage from No Way Home. Everything in this spot comes from the first trailer, with Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock serving as the payoff shot. So for now, Molina remains the only previous Spider-Man franchise star confirmed to return in No Way Home.

A big reason for all of the craze surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home is the horde of major returning Spider-Man characters that have been heavily rumored over the last year or two. Fans are waiting anxiously to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will actually show up in the movie, once again playing their versions of Peter Parker. Jamie Foxx has been reported to appear as Electro, reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The official poster for showed a Green Goblin off in the distance, looking identical to the version of the character played by Willem Dafoe in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man. The poster also showed some sand swirling around the action, hinting at the involvement of Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Spider-Man 3. Neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have confirmed either actor’s involvement.

What we do know is that Tom Holland will be playing the main Peter Parker once again, starring in this third Spider-Man film and appearing in his sixth official MCU movie. Also returning are Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Tony Revolori. Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising the role of Doctor Strange in his fifth MCU appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17th.