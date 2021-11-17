Spider-Man: No Way Home: Here’s When Tickets Go On Sale

The release of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home also comes with the news of when fans will be able to purchase their tickets. We’re almost a month away from the newest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film arriving in theaters, and as the new trailer revealed, he won’t be coming alone. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) are breaching the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their fates will be determined when the on-sale date of Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets go on sale at the end of November.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account confirmed ticket sales begin on Monday, November 29th. That should be enough time for fans to enjoy their Thanksgiving holiday before camping out at theaters or opening their favorite mobile ticketing app to secure those precious tickets.

Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange are to blame for the tear in the multiverse. When Spider-Man messes up the Sorcerer Supreme’s spell that’s intended to put his secret identity back in hiding, it also brings over these villains from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and the two Amazing Spider-Man flicks. They have to work together to send them home, but as Doctor Strange reveals, there’s one small catch. The five members of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery all died in their worlds, which means their fates are already decided. As much as Peter would like to save them all, he may not be able to.

Two people missing from the trailer are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Fan speculation is at an all-time high regarding their involvement in a three-man team-up with Tom Holland. Unfortunately, neither actor makes an appearance in the trailer. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t surprise fans by appearing on the big screen when the film officially drops.

To his credit, Andrew Garfield has continued to deny that he’ll suit back up as Spider-Man. “Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

Will you be partaking in the Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket sales on November 29th? Let us know down in the comments.