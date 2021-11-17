Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Jamie Foxx’s New Look as Electro

Earlier this month, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro in the wildly anticipated film and the new trailer released on Tuesday evening made good on that confirmation – with a twist. Foxx’s Electro appeared in the trailer along with Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard, but Electro has a new look and now fans are freaking out online.



To be fair, some level of fan excitement over Foxx’s appearance in Spider-Man: Now Way Home, and thus his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was to be expected. Fans had long hoped to see Foxx appear in the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, but those hopes grew even higher after the first trailer for the film revealed that Alfred Molina was returning as Doctor Octopus, reprising his role from Spider-Man 2. Now that it’s official, however, it’s the new look that has fans hyped and we’ve gathered up a sampling of reactions to Electro’s new look for you to check out for yourself.



Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.

