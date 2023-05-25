Spider-Man Noir TV Series Gets Update From Spider-Verse Producers

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is hitting theaters next week, but it's not expected to feature a fan-favorite character from the first film. Sadly, you shouldn't hope to hear Nicolas Cage reprising his role as Spider-Man Noir in the animated sequel. However, this isn't the end of the character. It was recently announced that the character would be getting his own live-action series with Prime Video. During a recent interview with Collider, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller were asked if the show was still happening, and they teased that Cage could end up being involved.

Lord quickly answered "yes" when asked if the Spider-Man Noir series was still happening. "It was [in development] until the writers' strike and everything shut down. But once that gets resolved, we'll get back into it. But it's coming along nicely." When asked if there was any chance Cage could be playing the role in the series, Lord played coy and replied, 'There is any chance.'"

Back in March, Cage spoke with ComicBook.com and addressed the new series.

"Well, I think it's a wonderful character," Cage shared. "It's a character that lends itself to channeling some of my favorite noir movie stars. It doesn't matter if new generations do not know who [Humphrey] Bogart is or [James] Cagney is. The point is that those vocalizations or Edward G. Robinson, those rhythms worked. They work on camera. They work in terms of the way they sound. Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."

Why Isn't Nic Cage in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In an interview with Screen Rant earlier this year, Cage confirmed that he isn't returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and addressed it fans will see his Spider-Man Noir again.

"You'd have to ask Sony," Cage said. "I don't know what's going on with that. No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that's a great character. Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character." This most likely means Spider-Man Noir is absent from Across the Spider-Verse, though there's always the possibility Sony Pictures Animation recast the part."



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2nd.