Nicolas Cage Calls Spider-Man Coolest Superhero, Addresses Spider-Man Noir TV Series (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in the upcoming film, Renfield, and the actor has already expressed interest in portraying the famous vampire again. Of course, Cage is known for playing an array of other iconic characters. In 2018, the actor voiced Spider-Man Noir in the Academy Award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Recently, it was revealed that Cage would not be reprising the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It was also announced that the character would be getting his own live-action series with Prime Video. At the Renfield premiere, ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with Cage and asked the actor his thoughts on the upcoming show.

"Well, I think it's a wonderful character," Cage shared. "It's a character that lends itself to channeling some of my favorite noir movie stars. It doesn't matter if new generations do not know who [Humphrey] Bogart is or [James] Cagney is. The point is that those vocalizations or Edward G. Robinson, those rhythms worked. They work on camera. They work in terms of the way they sound. Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."

Why Isn't Nic Cage in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In an interview with Screen Rant promoting The Old Way, Cage confirmed that he isn't returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and addressed it fans will see his Spider-Man Noir again.

"You'd have to ask Sony," Cage said. "I don't know what's going on with that. No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that's a great character. Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character." This most likely means Spider-Man Noir is absent from Across the Spider-Verse, though there's always the possibility Sony Pictures Animation recast the part."

What Is Renfield About?

In this modern take on Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. The film co-stars Awkwafina (The Farewell, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty), and Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus).

Renfield lands in theaters on April 14th.