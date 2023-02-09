Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series in Development at Amazon

Amazon's web of Spider-Man projects continues to grow with the news of a live-action series starring Spider-Man Noir. Variety reports a live-action Spider-Man Noir series is in the works at Amazon, presumably for the company's Prime Video streaming service. The projects reportedly will follow the Spider-Man variant that hails from the 1930s, and will not star Peter Parker. Fans got to see and hear Nicolas Cage voice Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the character has also appeared in the animated TV show Ultimate Spider-Man, voiced by Milo Ventimiglia.

Spider-Man Noir would join Amazon's growing slate of Spider-Man content. The company and MGM already have Silk: Spider Society in the works, and with the news of Spider-Man Noir, likely have more on the way. Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the Spider-Man Noir series. Uziel developed the project alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and former Sony boss Amy Pascal, who all executive produce. Pascal executive produces via Pascal Pictures.

Sony Pictures Television President Comments on Spider-Man Universe Shows

While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," Katherine Pope told Deadline about Sony's focus on the live-action Spider-Man shows for Prime Video and MGM+.

She added, "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

Silk: Spider Society Showrunner Breaks Silence on New Spider-Man Series

Silk: Spider Society is being developed for Prime Video and will be written and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, who will also serve as showrunner. After Silk: Spider Society was announced, Kang shared her excitement over the series on social media.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig 🕸️🕷️," Kang wrote on Instagram. "I love this character and working with @phillordy & @chrizmillr is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, @sptv & my new creative home @amazonstudios for the opportunity to tell the story of @marvel's Cindy Moon/Silk/실크!"

When the series was announced, Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."