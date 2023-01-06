Nicolas Cage Not Reprising Spider-Man Noir Role for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

It appears Nicolas Cage and his Spider-Man Noir won't be making a comeback for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It's already confirmed the sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is bringing back its lead Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen. The animated film will also feature a host of other Spider heroes from across the Spider-Verse, with fans spotting the likes of the animated Spectacular Spider-Man in posters for the movie. One character who has been missing from all of the Across the Spider-Verse promotional materials is Spider-Man Noir, and his voice actor Nicolas Cage sheds some light on the hero's absence.

In an interview with Screen Rant promoting The Old Way, Cage confirmed that he isn't returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and shared his appreciation for Spider-Man Noir. When asked what are the chances that fans will see Spider-Man Noir again, Cage replied, "You'd have to ask Sony. I don't know what's going on with that. No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that's a great character. Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character." This most likely means Spider-Man Noir is absent from Across the Spider-Verse, though there's always the possibility Sony Pictures Animation recast the part.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse International Poster Adds Even More Spider Heroes

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse international poster appears to be the same as the first poster Sony released, except instead of being portrait-length, it's in landscape mode. We can now see the PlayStation Spider-Man in his red, blue, and white costume, Spinneret (Mary Jane Watson of Earth-18119), and animated Spider-Men from Spider-Man Unlimited and Spectacular Spider-Man.

We also get closer looks at heroes such as Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly), a clone of Peter Parker, Issa Rae's Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew), and Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac.

Nicolas Cage's Dracula Spinoff Renfield Drops First Trailer

Nicolas Cage is keeping himself busy despite his Spider-Man Noir seemingly missing from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. His Dracula spinoff Renfield released its first trailer this week, which sees Cage playing the iconic Dracula. Up to this point, fans have only caught glimpses of the highly anticipated project through various set photos, as this trailer unveils unsettling and entertaining first look at the horror icons who have been reinvented for the horror-comedy. The film stars Nicholas Hoult as Renfield and Nicolas Cage as Dracula, with Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz also starring in the horror-comedy.

The project was previously described as centering around "Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula's (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina)."

