Marvel Fan Fixes Spider-Man Poster in Morbius Trailer

When the first teaser for Morbius dropped last week, fans were not only surprised to see Michael Keaton make an appearance, but for the web-slinger himself appear via a graffitied poster. Once the moment surfaced online, fans were quick to notice the poster itself was actually a still from the hit Spider-Man game made exclusively for PS4 rather than some image of Tom Holland’s interpretation of the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As fate would have it, one dedicated Marvel fan has taken the moment from the Morbius trailer and it fixed it per se, adding the likeness of the red and black suit Holland’s Peter Park wears at one point in Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can see the new snippet after the jump below.

It still has yet to be seen how exactly — or if it will, for that matter — Morbius will end up connected to the MCU. After all, it’s entirely possible Keaton is playing a completely separate character from Adrian Toomes/Vulture, even though he’s wearing the same exact outfit in the trailer as the time we last saw him on-screen.

It’s believed Marvel Studios is now much more inclined to welcoming tie-ins with some of Sony’s other characters in light of a new deal between the two studios. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased Spider-Man’s ability to traverse the Spider-Verse in a release formally announcing the new deal.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Morbius hits theaters July 31st while Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release July 16, 2021.

