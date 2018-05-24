‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel: Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Play Mysterio

A new report has started to make waves online that suggests A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been tapped to star in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel as the infamous Marvel villain, Mysterio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal is currently in talks for the role ahead of this summer’s production schedule. This report is certainly music to the ears of Spider-Man fans. Not only does it mean that Gyllenhaal will be bringing his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also marks the first time the iconic villain will be appearing in a live-action blockbuster.

At the end of the day if Gyllenhaal takes the role, this would be a groundbreaking casting, and the stars have been aligning for Gyllenhaal to join the world of big-screen superheroes. Recently, Gyllenhaal was rumored to have been in consideration for the role of Batman in Matt Reeves’ standalone film, if Ben Affleck were to move on from the franchise.

It was at one point reported that Matt Damon had been in talks for the part of the villain in the next Spider-Man movie, but he doesn’t seem to be taking the role. An initial report from The Sun also suggests that Ryan Gosling was up for the Mysterio role before it was offered to Gyllenhaal. All of these casting rumors are pointing to similar actors for the same role.

The addition of Mysterio does make some sense for Marvel, considering the franchise will need a new wave of dangerous villains very soon. With Loki and Thanos likely out of the picture after Avengers 4, Marvel will need some other big bads to step in and cover multiple movies. Given their skill sets, characters like Dormammu and Mysterio could be solid additions to the MCU, and they could become the connective tissue of several different heroes’ franchises moving forward.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world, and production on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to begin sometime this summer.