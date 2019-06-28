Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Addresses James Bond Casting Rumors

Spider-Man star Tom Holland would “love” to play James Bond, and the star already has an idea for a young 007 prequel.

“It’s all true, it’s all true,” Holland told Extra when asked about online chatter the 23-year-old star could be the youngest actor to play the super spy. “I would [love it], yeah. I’m so excited that they’ve cast me, it’s really exciting. I’m really gonna change the game, and thanks for bringing that to my attention, I forgot about it. It just slipped my mind. But yeah, I’m Bond. Mr. James Bond.”

More serious, Holland “would love to play James Bond one day.”

“It’s funny, as a kid growing up, the two characters I’ve always wanted to play was either Spider-Man or James Bond,” Holland added. “I’m honestly perfectly happy with just the one, I love this character [Spider-Man] more than anything, and I realize how lucky I am. But that said, I would also like to play James Bond [laughs].”

If Holland goes from superheroics to espionage, his turn as Bond is still years away.

“I couldn’t play James Bond now, though,” Holland admitted before impromptu pitching his idea for a secret 007 prequel.

“Basically the film was about a kid who goes to the SAS, joins MI6, and you never know that he’s James Bond. And then at the end of the film, the tag is, after he’s made two kills, M would say, ‘Welcome to the 00 Program, Mr. Bond.’ And then everyone goes, ‘Wait a minute, is this a James Bond movie?’ Yes it is.”

In 2017, after headlining his first solo Spider-Man film for Sony Pictures, Holland expressed his hopes to one day join the fraternity of Bond actors when asked to name his next dream role.

“I’m sure if there’s any like, real die hard fans out there they’ll know the answer to this,” Holland said. “It’s James Bond. I really want to be James Bond. Sony makes those movies. I’ve told them to make it happen.”

Holland next loans his voice to animated spy film Spies in Disguise, where he stars alongside Will Smith, and will headline Sony’s Uncharted movie as Nathan Drake.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.