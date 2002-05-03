Spider-Man: Disney+ Adds Spider-Verse Collection With Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Movies

At long last, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and the Amazing Spider-Man duology are streaming on Disney+...in some places around the world. As of this week, Disney+ has added the five movies to its platform in the United Kingdom, Canada, and select other markets. Given that neither of the franchises belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the streamer even created a new category where the five movies (and others) are being shepherded.

In the markets where the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man movies can be found on Disney+, there's now a special "Spider-Verse" category fans can find the movies residing in. In addition to those live-action movie, Marvel's countless Spidey-related animated projects can also be found in the same category.

Unfortunately for those in the United States, neither group of movies happens to be streaming on Disney+ as of yet. The Spider-Man trilogy can be found on both Hulu and Peacock Premium while The Amazing Spider-Man can be found on Netflix.

While neither franchise is in the MCU, they did happen to collide with the beloved franchise during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where both Maguire and Garfield returned to reprises their respective roles as Peter Parker.

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna said of Maguire's role in the record-setting flick during a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. "We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us." But also, "We can be beacons.'"

Stateside, Spider-Man: Homecoming is streaming on Starz while Far From Home is on Hulu and No Way Home is available for purchase wherever movies are sold.

