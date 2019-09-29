Fan-Favorite Spider-Man Ally Returns in Absolute Carnage

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Venom crossover event Absolute Carnage is in full swing, including tie-ins focusing on other members of the Spider-Man family. One of those tie-ins is Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Federico Vincentini. In addition to keeping tabes on what Miles is up to during this major event, the second issue of the series also sees the return of a fan-favorite Spider-Man ally. Considering how things have been going for both Miles Morales and for Peter Parker, this old friend couldn’t have picked a better time to reemerge. SPOILERS for Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2 follow.

During the events of Absolute Carnage thus far, Carnage has reemerged, now allied with the Alien god of the Klyntar symbiotes, Knull. Carnage hopes to collect the codex, a kind of genetic memory, left behind in everyone who has ever been a symbiote host. This includes the Scorpion, Mac Gargan, who was Venom for a time. Carnage sends possessed inmates from the Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally insane to find Scorpion. They do, but Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is there to defend Scorpion. Scorpion uses Spider-Man as a distraction to try to escape. He’s cut down in the process, but Venom scoops him up and spirits him to safety. Spider-Man is left behind.

Carnage wraps Miles up in part of his symbiote, turning Miles into a symbiote version of Spider-Man’s six-armed Doppelganger. Miles is sent after J. Jonah Jameson. Luckily for Jameson, Silver Sable is on the job.

Peter Parker once believed Silver Sable was dead. She reemerged later, teaming with Spider-Man again to take down their shared enemies. Silver Sable used the fact that so many believed she was dead to return to protecting the people of Symkaria from the shadows. Now she’s reemerged as hired security for Vulpe Communications.

Unfortunately for Jameson, Silver Sable and her team can’t stop Miles. As the Carnage Doppelganger, Miles sinks his spidery teeth in J. Jonah Jameson.

How do you feel about the return of Silver Sable? Let us know in the comments. Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2 is on sale now.

Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2

JUL190905

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Federico Vincentini (CA) Clayton Crain

CONSUMED BY CARNAGE!

• Miles sacrificed himself protecting others, and was taken by Carnage’s dark doppelgangers!

• Now Kletus is sending Miles after one of Peter Parker’s friends, and if Miles can’t stop himself, he better hope someone shows up who can beat a dark symbiote-powered Spider-Man!

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 25, 2019

SRP: $3.99