Spider-Noir’s Lamorne Morris Says Spider-Man Spinoff Is “Insane” (Exclusive)

The animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse delivered a number of obscure Spider-Man characters to the big screen in 2018, with one of the breakout figures being “Spider-Noir,” who was voiced by Nicolas Cage. This Peter Parker proved so compelling that he’s earning the live-action series Spider-Noir on Prime Video, with Cage set to reprise the role and also featuring Fargo and New Girl star Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson. With the series yet to start filming, Morris is remaining coy about what fans can expect from his take on the character, though promised the upcoming spinoff is “insane.” Morris recently announced a partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade for the “Mike’s Jobstacle Course” activation, which will be held on August 20th. You can RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com.

“Well, I can’t say too much. I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” Morris shared with ComicBook of the upcoming project. “However, I will say it will be an experience unlike anything anyone’s ever seen on television. What they’re doing is insane. It really is insane, and I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to bring this version of Robbie Robertson to life. Folks who know me, you can assume that there’ll be a level of Lamorne in there, which is why they gave me the job. Like I said, I can’t tease too much, but I think fans will be overjoyed with what they see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor previously expressed his excitement at joining the project, noting it was a “bucket-list” opportunity.

“To play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing,” Morris shared with Deadline. “When you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure.”

The actor’s upcoming partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade is described, “Mike’s is partnering with hard-working actor Lamorne Morris to host an interactive pop-up event, Mike’s Jobstacle Course. This immersive experience will prove that every job has its hard days. And a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Just ahead of Labor Day on August 20th in New York City, a city renowned for its hustle and work ethic, the Mike’s Jobstacle Course is giving you the opportunity to experience what different ‘easy’ jobs might be like. Think reporting the weather looks pretty chill? Try your hand at being a weatherperson. Think you’ve got the right stuff to be a bookseller? Try organizing the stacks yourself. Does ‘candy taste-tester’ sound like a sweet gig? See if you’ve got the stomach for a job as a food taster. Participants (21+ only) will experience these deceptively challenging ‘easy’ jobs, proving that every job has its own laughably hard moments.”

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Noir. The Mike’s Jobstacle Course will be located at 477 Broadway in New York City from 2 – 8 p.m. ET on August 20th. RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com.

Are you looking forward to the spinoff? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!