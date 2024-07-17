Spider-Man Noir: Lamorne Morris Opens Up About Joining Marvel Cast, “Bucket List”

Lamorne Morris is opening up about joining the cast of the Marvel series featuring Spider-Man Noir. The New Girl alum is fresh off the news that he scored an Emmy nomination for his role in FX’s Fargo, as well as his addition to the Spider-Noir cast as Spider-Man supporting character Robbie Robertson. Spider-Noir, also at one time simply called Noir, is the Prime Video/MGM+ series featuring Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, reprising his role from the award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie. As for Morris, he called being in Spider-Noir on his “bucket list” of items as an actor.

Deadline spoke to Lamorne Morris shortly after he was nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his role as state trooper Whitley “Witt” Farr in the fifth season of the FX crime anthology Fargo. When the topic moved to Spider-Man Noir, Morris said it was on his “bucket list…to play a character in a world that is not necessarily real, opposite actors who are veteran OGs that can teach you a thing or two, that you could be on set learning while performing.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added that “when you grow up on comics and even animation, you want to be a part of that world, and this combines those worlds. It’s the comic, it’s live-action, it’s Nick Cage, Brendan Gleeson. So, being a part of that group is a bucket list thing for sure.”

Who is Lamorne Morris playing in Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir series?

Lamorne Morris is cast as Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man Noir live-action series.

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise will be very familiar with Robbie Robertson, one of Peter Parker’s bosses at the Daily Bugle. While Peter typically has a dicey relationship with J. Jonah Jameson, Robbie Robertson has often been a loyal associate and friend to the wall-crawler. The description of Lamorne Morris’ Robbie Robertson calls him “driven, hard-working, and won’t take no for an answer. A dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career.”

Nicolas Cage recently revealed how many episodes the first season of Spider-Noir will consist of. “Forty-five minutes. I mean, it’s eight episodes. So it’s the equivalent of four movies in five months. And I’ve got another movie I’ve gotta prepare for, and then a movie right after it,” Cage told The New Yorker.

Eight episodes seem to be the sweet spot when creating TV shows based on comic books. Each season of The Boys has been eight episodes, and Marvel’s Disney+ content has been between six and 10 episodes on average.

Photo credit Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images