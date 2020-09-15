Did Olivia Wilde Accidentally Confirm Kevin Feige's Involvement in Spider-Woman?

✖

Olivia Wilde is directing a Marvel movie for Sony, all signs indicate it is Spider-Woman. To some, Sony appears to be going rogue from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-plans. The studio which has Spider-Man's film rights along with his supporting characters from Marvel Comics has a Venom sequel, Morbius, and more titles on the way. However, only the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie is promised to be a collaboration with Marvel Studios. The two studios have had a... complicated... history when it comes to working on Spider-Man movies but it appears Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige might be more involved than we suspected. In making an effort not reveal anything, Wilde might have revealed something big.

"All I can say is that this is by far the most exciting thing that's happened to me because not only do I get to trell a story that.... listen to me, trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun," Wilde said in an interview with EW. "We are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, this super hero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. Not only do I get to tell the story as a director but I get to develop the story and that was what made it so incredible for me. I get to do it with thee aforementioned Katie Silverman, who, she and I love to do all sorts of things together but our love started with Booksmart. To know that we went from telling a story about female friendship in high school to this other stratosphere now is just super exciting."

The full quote is there to share Wilde's enthusiastic and genuine perspective of the upcoming film but the key part which will linger in Marvel movie fan minds is "trying to avoid Kevin Feige's pellet gun." Wilde is joking about Marvel's famous reputation for speaking about films, sharing any details ahead of their intended release which is notoriously frowned upon unless you're Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland. Then people just think it's cute.

This really provides more questions than answers, though the immediate conclusion is that Wilde is implying Feige is involved, which would indicate her Spider-Woman movie will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's canon.

But, like just about everyone else, especially people who work in the film industry, Wilde might just be familiar with the running joke about revealing any spoilers or details about Marvel films. Furthermore, Feige oversees all Marvel content, everywhere. He is no longer merely the president of Marvel Studios. Feige is thee Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, meaning he oversees all things from movies to comics to Disney theme park additions as they pertain to Marvel Comics content. This might mean he is, in some capacity, involved in discussions about Sony's Marvel movies, even if they are not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's franchise.

Ultimately, Feige being involved with Spider-Woman most likely means there are some sort of plans to integrate the characters into the largest cinematic franchise of all time. Still, it's not a hard confirmation, just yet.

