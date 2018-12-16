‘Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse’ ‘Spider-Women’ Spin-off Film Will Include Silk and Jessica Drew

Sony’s animated Spider-Man universe is growing by leaps and bounds, and their previously announced Spider-Women spin-off will be bringing Jessica Drew‘s Spider-Woman and Cindy Moon’s Silk officially to the universe.

The minds behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss the past, present, and future of the animated Spider-Man universe at Sony and that included answering a question that many had from the first reveal of the Spider-Women spin-off. We knew it would feature Ghost Spider (Gwen Stacy), but no one was exactly sure who the others will be.

During the interview that is officially confirmed to be Cindy Moon, who goes by Silk in the comics, and Jessica Drew, who goes by Spider-Woman. The three were the most likely pair since they have also teamed up in the comics before on several occasions, and their personalities play off of each other extremely well. We don’t know much else about the plot or the film as a whole, other than that it will have a script written by Bek Smith and is expected to be directed by Lauren Montgomery.

This will be both Moon and Drew’s bit debuts in the Spider-Man animated universe, and we couldn’t be happier about it. For those unfamiliar with the characters, Silk is revealed to be the second person bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker, though it isn’t until after the events of Original Sin that Peter discovers her. She was kept in a facility by Ezekiel to protect her from Morlun, but once discovering her Parker frees her, and now she’s become a fan favorite character in the Marvel Universe.

Jessica Drew has been around for quite a bit longer than Silk and is the one most synonymous with the Spider-Woman name. She was actually given her powers thanks to an infusion of an experimental serum her dad gave her to save her life, which was based on irradiated spider’s blood. She would also undergo a process that ended up slowing her aging, but it also gave her other abilities, like harnessing bioelectric energy in the form of deadly venom blasts. She also gives off pheromones that have pleasing effects on men and the opposite effect on women.

You can check out the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below.

“Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man™: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. “

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also stars Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Kimko Glenn, Nicolas Cage and Lily Tomlin.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.