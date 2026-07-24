X-Men ’97 Confirms Series’ Future That Will Set a Marvel Record (Plus Major Character Returns)

Without a doubt, one of the shining beacons of Marvel Studios’ output over the past three years has been the revival of X-Men: The Animated Series with X-Men ’97. The series is not only one of their highest-rated shows of all-time (currently sitting at a perfect 100% score for Season 2, with a near-perfect 99% for Season 1), but fans cannot get enough. The two-year gap between seasons left many fans wanting, but the wait proved to be worth it when the latest batch of episodes premiered and delivered exactly what viewers wanted. Now, the series shows no signs of stopping.

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Straight from the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the team behind X-Men ’97 officially confirmed the progress of future seasons of the show, with Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum confirming that animation for X-Men ’97 Season 3 of the series is nearly completed, and that animatics for Season 4 are already being worked on. As a result, it seems like fans will not only be able to expect a more steady release cadence for Marvel’s best TV series, but it will officially become their longest-running show when that fourth batch of episodes drops. The teases for what comes next didn’t end there, though.

X-Men ’97’s Future Confirmed at SDCC

Beyond confirming that the series is already hard at work on the fourth season of the hit series, which we assume fans may not even get to see until 2028, Winderbaum and Co. had even more teases to offer for X-Men ’97‘s third season. In addition to teasing that animation on the episodes is already done, Windbaum revealed that the Brotherhood of Mutants will return. The panel then debuted a clip revealed to attendees that showed Blob, Pyro, Toad, Avalanche, and Surge teaming up to fight some new sentinels while also fighting for mutant freedom.

Windbaum also teased that Season 3 of X-Men ’97 includes another Wolverine-centric episode, which he teased as “mind-blowing.” After Season 2, Episode 5 of the series, which was largely a Wolverine episode, but also included Morph and other Weapon X characters, the bar is pretty high for any storyline that puts Logan front and center. If there’s a Marvel series that has already proven it knows how to outdo itself, though, it’s X-Men ’97.

As for X-Men ’97 officially setting a Marvel record with confirmation of its fourth season, hardcore fans will know that the series marks the first from Marvel Studios to actually reach that feat. Though Daredevil: Born Again is on track to debut its third season next year, and Marvel’s What If…? already launched three seasons, most of the shows from Marvel have ended after one and sometimes two.

X-Men ’97 already making it to Season 4 is not only a great sign for its health as a series, but also the longevity that they’ve clearly been aiming for this whole time. One executive producer on the series recently teased that Winderbaum wanted ten seasons of the show, and now it seems like he might get them.