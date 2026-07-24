After 17 Years, Marvel Confirms New Indiana Jones Comic Series for 2026

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in pop culture and 2026 will see him return to the comic page. The character started as a collaboration between two of the greatest directors ever in Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who wanted to create stories that paid homage to the adventure serials they had grown up with. Jones was the swashbuckling archeologist-type, traveling the world to find artifacts of the past and keep them out of the hands of people who would use them for selfish means, including the Nazis. Raiders of the Lost Arc, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade are all classic pieces of cinema, but his later movies haven’t done as well. However, there’s always hope for more great Jones storytelling and Marvel Comics looks ready to step up.

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At San-Diego Comic-Con‘s Lucasfilm Publishing Panel, fans of the Nazi-fighting scholar got some great news – Jones was about to return in the pages of Marvel Comics. This isn’t the first time that Jones has appeared in comics; much like Star Wars, Marvel told stories with the character from 1983 to 1986, with Dark Horse Comics getting the license for years, until Disney bought Lucasfilm. Comics have been fantastic for the Star Wars Universe, and Lucasfilm and Marvel are both pulling out all of the stops for this new series, with A-list creators Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder teaming up for Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium.

Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemium Is a Return to Make Jones a Superstar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Coming in December 2026, Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium will be a five-issue miniseries, set in the days after Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc. Marvel released this statement about the upcoming series – “In the wake of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy’s most notorious villains, including the impossible return of an archenemy, seek a terrifying new source of power to recoup their loss—one that’s fallen into the hands of his former companion, Marion Ravenwood. Now, Indiana Jones has to race to the far corners of the globe in search of a biblical weapon, embarking on an epic quest that will put both his archeology skills and skepticism of the supernatural to the ultimate test!” – as well as three different covers to issue #1.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Marvel started publishing Star Wars comics again in 2015, they went right to the top by recruiting writer Jason Aaron for their first Star Wars series in decades. The publisher is copying this move for Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium, with Aaron kicking off the character’s adventures at the House of Ideas. The writer has been on fire lately; he’s having a career renaissance writing one of the bestselling books in the industry with Absolute Superman and rebooted the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as putting out some brilliant creator-owned series like Once Upon a Time At the End of the World and Bug Wars. Aaron has been able to take numerous characters and revitalize them, rebuilding them into better versions using the pieces of their pasts, and there are few writers who are a better fit for Indiana Jones.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Aaron Kuder made a splash over at DC, his style reminiscent of the legendary Frank Quitely. He came over to Marvel and has done fantastic work on the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and Daredevil, his unique style bringing out the best in numerous heroes and villains. He’s not exactly the first artist you’d think for a story that promises to be a Nazi-fighting romp through the jungles and temples of the ancient world. However, his ability to bring even the most outlandish scenes to exquisite life and his extremely detailed art make him perfect for Jones, who is known for giving fans some of the most pulse-pounding action scenes ever. Aaron and Kuder have the goods and it won’t be December fast enough for Jones’s rabid fans.

The Shot in the Arm Indy Needs

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilms

Being an Indiana Jones fan in recent years has been rather difficult. We got a reboot film – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – that didn’t move the needle at all and numerous rumors of reboots, scrapped films, and Disney+ series that never manifested. Fans have missed the fun and adventure of the original three movies and Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium seems like a concerted effort to return to the magic of the old days.

The book is looking to be a back to basics approach that the films could never take – Harrison Ford isn’t getting any younger after all, even if he loves playing the character – and it’s everything that fans have been asking for without the problems of a reboot. There’s Nazis, there’s Marian, there’s religious relics that need to be found. This is the Indiana Jones we’ve all wanted for a long time, the perfect Christmas gift from Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics.

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