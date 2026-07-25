Marvel Brings Back Eddie Brock as Venom for New Series This Fall

Symbiotes have been big business for Marvel Comics for decades, with Venom leading the charge. While the character did lose some of his fame in the 21st century, the last ten years have seen him become more popular than ever, starring in event comics and movies. Marvel has revealed the next step in the character’s evolution in 2026 at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s exactly what a lot of fans have been asking for lately. There have been several Venom hosts over the years, with the symbiote currently in the hands of the last person anyone would have expected – Mary Jane Watson. The role of Venom in the Marvel Universe has been in flux for years now, but with Queen in Black closing this chapter in the symbiote saga, it’s time to go back to Venom basics.

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The introduction of the God of Symbiotes Knull in The King in Black completely changed the conception of what Venom could be. Eddie Brock became divine and his son Dylan would have a short stint as nicest person to know the taste of brains thanks to shared memories ever, before it was passed to Mary Jane. However, it’s about time for the real Venom to return, with October 2026 giving readers an all-new volume of the flagship symbiote series Venom.

Venom Looks to Prove Eddie Brock’s the Ultimate Symbiote Host

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Venom was a superstar from the beginning, but recent years have seen the concept muddied in numerous ways. While it was interesting to see Mary Jane in the symbiotic costume, allowing her to get over the fear of the alien being that had been with her for years, and cool to see Dylan Brock try to live up to his father’s example, the cosmic horror stuff introduced because of Knull taking the character and concept away form the lethal protector idea that made him so popular in the ’90s has become a problem for fans. Marvel is about to fix that problem in the best possible way.

It’s the perfect time for the Venom symbiote to change hands and Marvel has decided to give fans what they’ve been asking for – Eddie Brock as Venom again. The publisher released this solicitation for the new series premiering in October – “Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited — and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be…and he’s not going to let any other super heroes say otherwise! Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, STAR WARS) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL’S TRIGGER, THUNDERBOLTS) bond together to bring us this story of two becoming one!”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel is taking numerous characters and teams back to basics in the months to come and this Venom relaunch shows just how serious they are about getting back lapsed readers. Venom comics have gotten extremely complicated in recent years – playing hot potato with the symbiote, revealing the dark origins of the symbiotes, getting involved in the imbroglio that was the Spider-Man/Mary Jane/Paul situation – and putting Eddie back in the costume is the perfect way to bring back the fans who left the character after Eddie was shipped off to be the new God of Symbiotes. The synopsis reveals his need to prove to everyone that he can be a hero, while also teasing that maybe the heroes are going to regret doubting him. It’s an interesting new status quo to develop and Marvel has picked a great team for the book.

Charles Soule has been Marvel exclusive since 2014’s Death of Wolverine, masterminding the first year without Logan, giving readers beloved runs on Daredevil and She-Hulk, and getting a chance to redefine the Inhumans in the mid ’10s before moving over to the Star Wars comics and giving readers some of the best stories of the Disney acquisition set in the the galaxy far, far away, including masterminding The High Republic Era. Soule has proven to be an expert at building characters up and putting him on Venom is interesting use of his skills; his more street level Daredevil and She-Hulk books were his strongest superhero works, with Venom presumably fitting in there and while the Inhumans push didn’t succeed, he created loads of interesting characters, all while finding new ways to present the classic members of the cast.

Joining him is Tommaso Bianchi made a name for himself on Thunderbolts and Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger. His style is detailed and dynamic; the action scenes from Daredevil/Punisher were awesome, so seeing him work with Venom should be a treat for fans new and old. Soule and Bianchi are the perfect team to bring the symbiotic superhero back to the top.

Venom’s Return Is Yet Another Win for Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Eddie Brock has been a Marvel legend since his debut in the final years of the ’80s, making a splash that would keep The Amazing Spider-Man competitive with the X-Men books and begin the artist arms race that would lead to the formation of Image Comics. He’s become an icon, starring in movies, TV shows, and video games. He’s had a second renaissance in the last ten years, and Marvel is betting on starting another one by putting Brock back in the costume. Venom is an icon and it’s about time he got another shot at the top.

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