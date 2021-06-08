Disney Reveals First Look at Spidey and His Amazing Friends Animated Series

✖

Spider-Man fans have quite a lot of stories to look forward to, with Marvel's web-slinger popping up across movies, TV, comics, and video games. Among them is Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, an animated series that will follow the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy. Entertainment Weekly recently debuted the first look at the series, as well as its supporting cast of characters. These include Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Rhino, Green Goblin, and Doc Ock. The report also revealed the first look at the series' theme song, which is created and performed by Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump.

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

"I came in with decades of being a Marvel nerd," Stump explained. "But I was like, well, this is probably going to be the first time a lot of kids in this generation are going to see an iteration of Spider-Man. What does that mean? There's so much history behind that."

"In my head, I was like, 'Okay, you've got the '60s Spidey cartoon, with its surf rock theme," Stump continued. "You've got the '90s cartoon, which has a little bit more of a metal, hard rock thing. Then there are the scores. There's the Danny Elfman score, the Horner score, the Michael Giacchino score. All of those things were swirling around my head in like one minute, you know, and I just sat down and had this explosion of inspiration. Then I just had to scramble to get to the studio to lay it all down. I was so excited at that point."

Stump also composed the score for the series, an experience that posed a unique creative challenge for him.

"I've been scoring for about five years. It's my day job, but no one really knows about it," Stump revealed. "I'm the guy from Fall Out Boy and that's usually what people think of me as, but I spend all day, every day scoring. I kind of assumed that they were going to like my theme song and then get someone that they prefer to score. But they offered me the chance to score a short demo reel kind of a thing, and they went for it and they hired me. It's kind of the same feeling I had writing the theme song, where I'm coming to it with all this story and I get to write music for Black Panther and Ms. Marvel. It's incredible, it's the coolest thing."

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is expected to premiere later this summer on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.