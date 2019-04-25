Stan Lee Created a New Superhero Universe as One of His Final Projects

Stan Lee is primarily known for his countless contributions to the world of comic books, thanks to helping create characters like Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers. The creator didn’t limit his storytelling to Marvel, as he went on to develop various comics and entertainment companies, in addition to helping develop TV series, such as Stan Lee’s Lucky Man. While Lee may have passed away last November, his contributions to pop culture are still being felt, with one of his final projects being the audio drama Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light. Check out the teaser trailer for the series above before it debuts on Audible on June 27th.

Per press release, “What is more real? A world we are born into or one we create for ourselves? Legendary creator, master storyteller, and cultural icon Stan Lee, sets off into a new universe in search of answers to some of the most pressing questions of our time! The only question left? Will you join him on this journey?

“In one of Lee’s final collaborations and most innovative works— visionary in both his prescient commentary on the world today, and the medium he chose to tell it in (audio)—Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light, co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman, and Ryan Silbert, invites listeners to unleash the power of their own imagination, and bring to life an epic, superheroes origins story set within a tech-centric, highly-connected world, unnervingly reminiscent of our own.

“Co-written by Edgar-nominated author Kat Rosenfield, Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light introduces listeners to a mysterious young woman, Nia, whose fate is intertwined with a seemingly ordinary Midwestern teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose quest for YouTube stardom takes him to the heart of the Great Lakes Triangle, where he is imbued with the power to ‘see’ and ‘hear’ a new reality.

“As Nia and Cameron’s relationship grows, they conspire to create a more righteous online universe, dishing out justice big and small, but wind up crossing a shadowy outfit called OPTIC, which goes after them for its own nefarious purposes. Meanwhile, a threat of galactic proportions emerges, imperiling humanity’s very existence by harnessing our individual desire to connect as the very means to destroy us.

“Can Nia, Cameron, and Juaquo (Cameron’s best friend) save us from our own collective ruin? Join forces with Stan Lee to find out, in this reality-bending journey into the great beyond within. Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light awaits!”

The audiobook is available for preorder through Audible’s website.

