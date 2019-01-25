Watch Stan Lee’s Cameo in Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Heroes Unite Show

Late Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee makes a trademark cameo appearance in Marvel Heroes Unite, a stage show assembling Marvel's most famous heroes aboard the Disney Magic cruise ship.

Lee appears as the ship's captain, informing Tony Stark party guests of smooth sailing ahead. When the party comes under siege by Hydra and scheming supervillains Red Skull and Loki, it takes a team of Earth's mightiest heroes — the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy — to save the day.

WDW Radio host Lou Mongello shared a video of the complete half-hour experience, which features the character debut of Captain Marvel before the cosmic superhero reaches the big screen in the eponymous Marvel Studios blockbuster out March 8.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Other Marvel heroes remain as meet and greet characters at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, soon home to a Marvel-themed land expected to host Spider-Man and Avengers-inspired attractions. It's there Lee makes a cameo appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission — BREAKOUT! ride, where Lee appears as a bewildered tourist belonging to Taneleer Tivan's expansive collection.

Lee died in November at the age of 95 as result of cardiac arrest caused by respiratory and congestive heart failure.

The famed Avengers and Spider-Man co-creator is next expected to make cameo appearances throughout 2019 in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He most recently loaned his voice to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and appeared as an Army general in television's Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest.

"The amazing thing to be thankful for is that Stan got to see it all happen," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige previously said of the studio transforming many of Lee's co-creations into the big screen's biggest hits.

"Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I've been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid."

Captain Marvel opens March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.