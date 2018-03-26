Stan Lee Confirms Next Convention Appearance Following Break

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee will next appear at Silicon Valley Comic Con April 6—8, Lee confirmed in a video shared by the Con’s Facebook page.

“I’m gonna be there, and I better see you there, ’cause it’s gonna be a great con,” Lee says in the video. “So remember, I’ll be looking for you, and until then, excelsior!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 95-year-old comic book creator has had a rough few months: in December, Lee made headlines when $300,000 dollars of Lee’s money went missing.

In January, TMZ reported the visionary had fallen victim to check fraud and $850,000 of Lee’s stolen money was used to purchase a condo in West Hollywood.

That same month saw Lee accused of sexual misconduct by in-house nurses, who alleged Lee had acted inappropriately. Lee’s attorney, Tom Lallas, said Lee “categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character.

Lee was rushed to the hospital on February 1 and remained hospitalized as a “safety precaution,” as told by a Lee spokesperson.

Later that month, Lee personally addressed fans in a video revealing he had been battling “a little bout of pneumonia.”

During that time, the former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief was stolen from yet again when a reported $1.4 million had “vanished” from his bank account.

Filmmaker and noted comic book aficionado Kevin Smith publicly voiced his concern over Lee’s well-being earlier this month, joining the growing voices of industry creators expressing their worries for Lee.

An in-depth piece by The Daily Beast, titled “‘Picked Apart by Vultures’: The Last Days of Stan Lee,” alleges Lee is surrounded by “charlatans and mountebanks” following the death of his wife, Joan Lee, who died last July. They were married for 69 years.

Per tradition, Lee will next make a cameo appearance in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters April 27, which brings together many of Lee’s iconic co-creations for the first time in one movie.

Silicon Valley Comic Con was created by technology revolutionary Steve Wozniak.

Also scheduled to appear during the event are David Tennant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones), Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange, Rogue One), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, The Defenders), Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), Judy Greer (Ant-Man) and Ian McDermid (the Star Wars saga).

Silicon Valley Comic Con will be held at the San Jose Convention Center April 6—8.