Stan Lee Denies Elder Abuse Claims, Threatens To Sue

There’s been a great deal of news around Stan Lee the last few days, and the Marvel icon isn’t taking those reports lying down.

A new report surfaced yesterday that stated Lee is the victim of elderly abuse from those who would try and gain control over his assets, all through relationships with his daughter J.C. Lee. The report cited several names, but Lee takes umbrage with one the most, his friend Keya Morgan, and in a new video response threatens to take legal action if those accusations don’t stop (via TMZ).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hi, this is Stan Lee, and I’m calling on behalf of myself and my friend Keya Morgan. Now you people have been publishing the most hateful harmful material about me and about my friend Keya and some others. Material which is totally incorrect, totally based on slander, totally the type of thing that I’m going to sue your a** off when I get a chance. You have been accusing me and my friends of doing things that are so unrealistic or unbelievable that I don’t know what to say. It’s as though you suddenly have a personal vendetta against me and against the people I work with.”

Lee says there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing here, and will spare no expense in legal action.

“Well, I want you to know I’m going to spend every penny I have to put a stop to this and to make you sorry that you’ve suddenly gone on a one-man campaign against somebody with no proof, no evidence, no anything, but you’ve decided that people are mistreating me and therefore you’re going to publish those articles.”

“I’m going to get the best and most expensive lawyers I can and I want you to know that if you don’t stop these articles and publish retractions, I am gonna sue your a** off.”

Those are pretty strong words, and you can get more of an idea of what he’s referring to in the original report here.

