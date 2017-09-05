Stan Lee Rides With Spider-Man’s Leading Ladies In Dragon Con Parade

Stan Lee took a ride with two of his favorite ladies at the annual Dragon Con parade in Atlanta this weekend.

Lee rode in the Dragon Con parade in style, sitting atop a convertible car with the two leading ladies in the life of Spider-Man, one of Lee’s most famous creations, riding alongside him. On Lee’s left was a cosplayer dressed as Gwen Stacy. On Lee’s right was another cosplayer dressed a Mary Jane Watson.

You may also notice another of Lee’s creations, the villainous illusionist called Mysterio, lurking in the background. Is this just a criminal photobomb, or is he up to no good?

Lee may be having fun with the loves of Peter Parker’s life, but the true love of Stan Lee‘s life was Joan Lee, his wife of nearly 70 years. Joan, who passed away in July, was an important figure in the creation of the Marvel Universe, as Stan himself recalled.

While the Dragon Con ride looks like it was fun, it’s hardly the highest honor that Stan Lee has received this year. Lee and his frequent collaborator Jack Kirby were both honored as Disney Legends at the D23 Expo in July. In the same month, Lee was also honored with a handprint ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater, a ceremony noted by many of those who have worked on bringing his creations to life on the big screen over the years.

Dragon Con is one of the largest media and popular culture conventions in North America. The Atlanta-based show is known for blending fandoms spanning across science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film.

The convention is also known for its party-like atmosphere, a multitude of cosplayers, and the annual parade.