Star Wars Actor Ahmed Best Wants To Play Blue Marvel

Ahmed Best is known for playing Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars, and the actor recently returned to the franchise as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Like many actors, Best is interested in being in more than one Disney franchise. The actor previously expressed interest in playing Mister Fantastic, and now he's taken to social media with another casting idea: Blue Marvel. Blue Marvel/Adam Bernard Brashear was first introduced by Marvel Comics in 2008 in Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1. The character was created by Kevin Grevioux and Mat Brome, and has many powers including superhuman strength, speed, and mental perception.

"I think I would make a dope #bluemarvel @kevinfeige @marvel @marvelstudios. As my mother would say #manifesting LOL. #starwars #jedi #kelleranbeq #prequels #themarvels #jarjarbinks #themandalorian illustration by @dieselfunk," Best shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

Ahmed Best Recalls "Lowest Point" After Playing Jar Jar Binks:

Recently, Best spoke with The Guardian about his Star Wars history and his appearance on the new podcast, The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks. Best has spoken before about contemplating suicide, and during the interview, he recalled the moment he stood on the Brooklyn Bridge as he thought about taking his own life.

"I'll show all of you. I'll show you what you're doing to me. And when I'm gone, then you'll feel exactly what I went through," the actor remembered thinking. "It was terrible," Best explained. "It was the lowest I've been in my life," he added, saying he struggled to leave his home at the time.

Best added of getting to save Grogu in The Mandalorian, "It really felt good ... As an artist, I lost my confidence for so many years, but The Mandalorian gave me that affirmation of 'You were always doing the right thing ... It wasn't you.'"

Will Ahmed Best Ever Play Jar Jar Binks Again?

Despite the Jar Jar Binks backlash, Best has said he'd be open to playing the Gungan again. "I would return as #jarjarbinks but it really depends on the story," the actor tweeted when a fan asked about a possible return back in 2020. Some fans thought he might pop up in Obi-Wan Kenobi last year, but it did not end up happening.

"Not as far as I know, no. I haven't been asked," Best shared with Jamie Stangroom's YouTube channel about being involved in the Ewan McGregor-led series. "I just don't know. To be completely honest I think Jar Jar is something Lucasfilm are trying to move away from, I'm not going to hold my breath for a Jar Jar cameo in Obi-Wan but you know, who knows."

