The Mandalorian: Who Is Kelleran Beq and What Is His Connection to Jar Jar Binks?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4, "Chapter 20: The Foundling," brought back a surprising Star Wars actor. However, the star is in a role with which fans may be less familiar. SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 4, "Chapter 20: The Foundling" follow. The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 4 brings back Ahmed Best as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Star Wars fans may know Best better for his role as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Best originated Kelleran Beq to host the Star Wars game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

While some fans might believe that Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge exists outside of Star Wars continuity since it's a game show. However, Best's Kelleran Beq character has an entire backstory and history within Star Wars canon. That role in Star Wars history is even more significant after Beq's appearance in The Mandalorian.

Who is Kelleran Beq in The Mandalorian?

Kelleran Beq is nicknamed "The Sabered Hand" for his skill with a lightsaber and is a master of all seven forms of lightsaber combat. Beq served aboard the Athylia, a starship that acted as a Jedi training facility.

On the Athylia, Beq oversaw the training of Jedi Padawans. He was particularly fond of watching them undergo their Jedi Trials to achieve the rank of Jedi Knight. Given his role, any Padawan, including Grogu, likely knew of Kelleran Beq.

Kelleran Beq could be taking Grogu to Naboo in The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 4 shows Kelleran Beq joining the ranks of those Jedi who escaped Order 66, taking Grogu with him. Members of the Naboo Royal Guard then aid Beq and Grogu in fleeing Coruscant aboard a Naboo starship.

The scene could mean that Belleran is taking Grogu to Naboo. Imperial forces will soon occupy the planet. However, it will prosper under the Empire, given special attention because it is Emperor Palaptine's homeworld.

Naboo is also Jar Jar Binks' homeworld. The Star Wars novel Aftermath: Empire's End revealed that the Gungans exiled Jar Jar Binks again due to his role in the Empire's rise. As an outcast, Jar Jar turned to street performance in the planet's capital, Theed, to survive. While it's early days in the Imperial era, it'd be a fun Easter egg to see Best's Kelleran Beq meet Jar Jar Binks. It'd also be interesting if Jar Jar redeems himself by playing a role in keeping Grogu hidden from the Empire.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+. New episodes of The Mandalorian debut on Wednesdays.