The Mandalorian's Ahmed Best Shares Special Message for Star Wars Fans

It's been nearly a week since Star Wars fans were given the delightful surprise of Ahmed Best making his debut in The Mandalorian as his Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, with Best himself taking to social media to share a message with fans and to spread his love of the galaxy far, far away. The actor previously expressed his gratitude with fans over the warm welcome they gave him following the debut of the Season 3 episode "Chapter 20 – The Foundling," with this latest message being an opportunity for him to remind audiences that he's a fan of the franchise first and foremost, encouraging followers to continue the conversation about the series. New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ every Wednesday.

"Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me. I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been, always will be," Best shared in a video on the official Star Wars Twitter account. "I get just as excited when every new Star Wars thing drops, when people show up on stage at [Star Wars] Celebration and I'm more of a Star Wars news junkie than anything else. So I'm right there with you, thank you, and let's keep loving this thing."

Best is most known for his starring role in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films as Jar Jar Binks. In the years following the release of the prequel films, Best shied away from the spotlight, based on the harassment he endured due to his involvement in the franchise, ultimately returning for the web series as the all-new Kelleran Beq in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. With that series taking place outside the official canon of the franchise, Beq's debut in The Mandalorian established the significance of the character in a more concrete way.

With Beq's future in the franchise not yet confirmed, Best himself confirmed he's only just getting started in the galaxy far, far away.

"Being in The Mandalorian, part of me doesn't want to let it go," Best recalled to StarWars.com earlier this month. "In The Phantom Menace days, you had to let it go. It was just George [Lucas] doing it. Now, you can do it for a while. You can tell stories in Star Wars and have them be in multiple mediums. As a writer, as a director now, as a teacher now, there is so much more that I want to do that this universe is perfect for, that I don't want this to be the end of legacy. I don't want this to be the end of the story. I want this to be the beginning, and a new beginning. Especially through Kelleran Beq."

