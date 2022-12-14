This Spider-Man and Blue Beetle Mash-Up Fan Art Is the Perfect DC and Marvel Crossover

Marvel Studios has been having a historic run with its films and television projects, while DC Studios has been having a pretty rough go of it. Warner Bros. Discovery announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be the new co-CEO's of DC Studios, and even though they've only been in charge for almost two months, the future of DC seems like it's in good hands. One of the next big DC Studios releases will be Blue Beetle which will star Xolo Maridueña and is set to release next year. Fans seem to think if Marvel and DC ever did another Amalgam crossover that Blue Beetle and Spider-Man would be the perfect mash-up as they're both young and quirky characters. Tom Holland hasn't signed a new deal to remain on board as Spider-Man yet, but Marvel is working on a new trilogy that will start with the fourth film. But the idea of mashing up both characters has taken the artist community by storm, with one going as far as to create a design for the crossover.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Sub.ozil designed a cool mashup that is a combination of Holland's Spider-Man suit and Maridueña's Blue Beetle suit. In the fan art, both costumes are expertly combined and look like the perfect creation for a reboot of Amalgam. While no Marvel and DC crossovers have been announced this fan art gives fans an idea of what it could look like if it happens. You can check out the fan art below!

Blue Beetle star Maridueña was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. Marindueña revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. The Blue Beetle film is expected to follow Jaime Reyes, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Hamner, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.

