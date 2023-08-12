Star Wars: How Ahmed Best Inspired His The Mandalorian Character's Costume

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released on Disney+ earlier this year, and it recently scored some Emmy nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. Shawna Trpcic (Costume Designer), Elissa Alcala (Assistant Costume Designer), Julie Robar (Costume Supervisor), and Julie Yang Silver (Costume Supervisor) are all nominated for "Chapter 22: Guns For Hire." Trpcic recently spoke with Variety about creating the costumes for the show, including the look of Ahmed Best's Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. The character originally debuted in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge in 2020, but returned in The Mandalorian in a flashback that saw him rescuing Grogu. Showrunner Jon Favreau used Jewish temples and the scrollwork on the shawls worn by head rabbis as examples when working with Trpcic.

"That was my takeaway. What set him apart was different scrollwork," Trpcic shared. "I sketched some out for him. I looked at other Jedi to see what their different leather pieces were." She added of Best's tattoos, "He had all this glorious art, and once he got into the story of it, I did my own research. We incorporated an Afro-futuristic version of that tattoo work into his Jedi robes, which completed his story of redemption from his own walk in life. I got to reinvent a Jedi robe."

Ahmed Best Recalls "Lowest Point" After Playing Jar Jar Binks:

Before he was Kelleran Beq, Best played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels. Recently, Best spoke with The Guardian about his Star Wars history and his appearance on the new podcast, The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks. Best has spoken before about contemplating suicide, and during the interview, he recalled the moment he stood on the Brooklyn Bridge as he thought about taking his own life.

"I'll show all of you. I'll show you what you're doing to me. And when I'm gone, then you'll feel exactly what I went through," the actor remembered thinking. "It was terrible," Best explained. "It was the lowest I've been in my life," he added, saying he struggled to leave his home at the time.

Best added of getting to save Grogu in The Mandalorian, "It really felt good ... As an artist, I lost my confidence for so many years, but The Mandalorian gave me that affirmation of 'You were always doing the right thing ... It wasn't you.'"

When Are The 2023 Emmys?

It was recently announced that the upcoming Emmys have been delayed to 2024 due to the SAG and WGA strikes. The Primetime Emmys will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX. Additionally, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.