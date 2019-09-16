Avengers: Endgame Directors Praise Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

How do you follow up the most outrageous romp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to-date? Well, if you’re writer/director Taika Waititi, you make a movie about a young boy in Nazi Germany and play his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. After breathing new life into the Chris Hemsworth-starring Thor franchise with 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi moved on to his new anti-hate satire film, Jojo Rabbit, which has been getting plenty of praise as of late.

The critics were a bit mixed on Jojo after its first screening earlier this month, but the folks at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) had a much more positive response. Jojo ended up winning the People’s Choice Award Sunday night at the end of the festival. It also earned the praise of Waititi’s Marvel collaborators, Joe and Anthony Russo, who are fresh off directing Avengers: Endgame.

The morning after Jojo Rabbit took home its TIFF award, the Russos took to Twitter to offer their take on Waitit’s latest.

“This is such a beautifully made, absurdly poignant, scathing indictment of hate,” the Russo Brothers write in the tweet. “You will have to search far and wife for a film as unique, important, and timely as JoJo Rabbit. Go see this film the minutes it is in a theater near you…”

Waititi wrote and directed Jojo Rabbit in addition to starring as the imaginary Hitler. Joining him in the cast is Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Stephen Merchant, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, and Alfie Allen. Waititi produced the film alongside Charthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit:

“Writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunter for the Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.”

Jojo Rabbit arrives in theaters on October 18th.