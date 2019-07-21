WandaVision: Teyonah Parris to Play Grown Up Monica Rambeau

Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday with a presentation full of major reveals about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe including some big updates about the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. Not only was the official logo for the series revealed, it was also revealed that Teyonah Parris is joining the series as the adult Monica Rambeau.

Parris, who has appeared in Empire, If Beale Street Could Talk, and more, will play a grown up version of the character fans first met in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, the daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) best friend. Outside of Parris’ casting in the role, there’s not too much known about how Monica will be portrayed, though as fans know, the character has gone by a handful of superhero names, including Pulsar, Photon, Spectrum, and, yes, Captain Marvel.

Parris joins MCU veterans Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the series. Olsen previously told Variety the six-episode series will pull from “quite a few other comic books.”

“It’s gonna be Wanda and the Vision and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s, and I think that’s a good teaser,” Olsen said. “It’s gonna be really fun. I’m really excited.”

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige said during a Disney+ unveiling event in April.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

WandaVision launches Spring 2021 exclusively on Disney+. The streaming service goes live November 12.