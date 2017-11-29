‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Look At Thanos With The Infinity Gauntlet

The darkest hour for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has arrived as Thanos, the Mad Titan, arrives in the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

Released earlier today, the trailer offers the first widely released look at Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the film, and he is taking no prisoners.

Thanos doesn’t just arrive in the trailer. He has already gone about assembling the Infinity Gauntlet, a powerful tool for putting channeling the power of the artifacts known as Infinity Stones to universe-threatening levels.

As Thanos touches down on what appears to be the fields of Wakanda, Black Panther’s kingdom, he has two stones already placed in the Gauntlet’s sockets: the Power Stone, which first appeared as the Orb in Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Space Stone, which previously manifested as the Tesseract from Captain America: The First Avenger and Marvel’s The Avengers.

Take a look:

Thanos has been looming in the background of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through most of its existence. It was Thanos who gave Loki the scepter that contained the Mind Stone and sent him to lead the Chitauri horde in an invasion of Earth in Marvel’s The Avengers. In Guardians of the Galaxy, he was the one who gave Ronan the Orb, as well as his “daughters” Gamora and Nebula, to use in exacting revenge on the people of Xandar. He also appeared briefly in the post-credits scene to Avengers: Age of Ultron grabbing the Infinity Gauntlet and deciding to take a more hands-on approach to assembling the Infinity Stones.

Thanos was created by Mike Friedrich and Jim Starlin and first appeared in Iron Man #55 in 1973. He has long held the position of the scariest bad guy in the Marvel Universe, though there was a brief time when he tried to turn over a new leaf. Thanos is infatuated with death, both the concept and Marvel’s literal personification of it, Mistress Death. His actions in the Marvel Universe often are attempts to court his love with grand gestures of death and destruction.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

