Josh Brolin Up For Thanos In ‘Eternals’ Movie

With Marvel Studios moving forward with an Eternals movie, Josh Brolin is ready to reprise his role as Thanos for it.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands, its cosmic endeavors become more and more bountiful. Rolling into an Eternals movie, the breakout villain of Avengers: Infinity War could pop up, especially if the studio wants to capitalize on Thanos’ wild popularity. Brolin, who is currently promoting his Sicario sequel, “didn’t know” there was an Eternals movie coming or that it could involve his Mad Titan. However, he is totally game for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin told ScreenRant. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that. I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

There is no word on when the Eternals movie will be going into production or be released but it is expected to be a part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 plans.

“Eternals is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told TheWrap.

ComicBook.com previously reported on how Avengers: Infinity War set the stage for an Eternals movie. “Upon greeting Thanos and Gamora, Red Skull calls out Thanos as ‘Thanos, son of A’lars,’ and that’s where The Eternals reference comes in,” ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote. “A’lars is the real name for the comic character more commonly called Mentor — a member of the Eternals. A gifted intellect, A’lars first appeared alongside his son — and coincidentally enough, Drax the Destroyer — in the pages of Invincible Iron Man #55 (1973).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.