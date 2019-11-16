Marvel Fan Makes Epic Thanos Sword Out Of Cardboard Boxes

One of the images that audiences couldn’t wait to see on-screen in Avengers: Endgame was Thanos’ double-bladed weapon. One fan on Reddit decided to put those crafting skills to work to make a version of the weapon that almost certainly has never been seen before. Now, when you hear the words made out of cardboard, you might think of flimsy toys and funny robot cosplay. But, this sword is absolutely stunning and EpicCardboardProps should be commended for their handiwork. I mean, just look at it below, that’s all that really need be said. From the handle to the backing behind each side of the two-sided weapon, everything is accounted for. Absolutely amazing work, and we hope that nobody gets any bright ideas about swinging it on somebody and possibly breaking it because it’s that spectacular. The directors of Endgame had their own things to say about the weapon, and it is meant to be just as domineering as the man who wields it.

“Clearly Thanos is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest: He’s the Genghis Khan of the universe, so he would have the greatest weapon,” Joe Russo revealed. “He knows of Eitri, he’s been to Eitri to have his glove created. Did he have them create his blade as well? Potentially. But it’s interesting that it could destroy the shield.”

Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin spied another Easter Egg at play with the use of the weapon in Avengers: Endgame that might have flown under the radar for some viewers.

“The one thing they did and I will never forgive the Russos and [writers] Markus and McFeely was they brought that weapon he had in, which is inspired from the Thanos helicopter which most everybody had almost forgot all about,” Starlin admitted. “Originally, the ThanosCopter was created by Larry Lieber for some kids’ books called Spidey Super Stories. Thanos was running around robbing banks with the name Thanos written on the side of his copter which always struck me as a little strange all by itself. But I tried to ignore it and I thought people had forgot about it, but they stuck it in the movie. I had a couple of writers credit me with creating it and I’m like, ‘No, it wasn’t me’.”

