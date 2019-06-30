Thanos Was Originally Supposed to Attack in the Vormir Scene in Avengers: Endgame

Ace Comic Con is happening in Seattle this weekend, and featured a panel with Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin). During the panel, the moderator asked Renner about the Vormir scene in which him and Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow) fight to the death, trying to save the other from sacrificing themselves for the soul stone. Renner revealed he never actually read the moment in the script, but the original scene was shot much differently and featured Thanos.

“We shot it, and it’s very different from what’s in the movie now,” Renner explained. “It’s a scene we re-shot because it was much more complicated [than the] scene that’s in Endgame now. There’s an attack, Thanos is in some ship or something, and a bunch of weird aliens were running around and it was too complicated, so what they did is we shot the scene, still with the same kind of idea, but now we’re just fighting each other to commit suicide for the soul stone.”

He added, “We shot that not that long ago. Six months ago. It was a tough scene… for both of us.”

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been released, fans are eagerly awaiting news on the rumored Hawkeye series from Disney+. While the potential show has not been officially announced, there are rumors that one will be coming to the streaming service alongside the upcoming series about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame was just re-released in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.