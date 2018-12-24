Marvel Fans Can’t Unsee This Squidward And Thanos Mashup

Picture Thanos (Josh Brolin) has he ravaged Titan with a crushed up moon. Now, take SpongeBob Squarepants’ Squidward Tentacles and combine the two. Trust us, the end result is exactly as terrifying as it sounds.

Over on the /r/ThanosDidNothingWrong subreddit, somebody took the Mad Titan and mashed him up with Handsome Squidward and well, you may not sleep tonight.

Originally posted by /u/nicerflitzer, fans didn’t bat an eye before they hopped in the comments section to ridicule the new creation.

“How do I delete someone else’s post,” the top comment reads. Another comment says the original poster created the opposite of art. In the case of /u/shahkabra, they’re asking the meme-maker to give up their duties of making internet graphics for the foreseeable future.

It should be noted that the version of Squidward used in the meme is “Handsome Squidward,” one of the SpongeBob character’s alter-egos that first appeared in the episode “The Two Faces of Squidward.”

As for the Mad Titan, he’s appeared four times in the MCU — The Avengers (cameo), Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron (cameo), and Avengers: Infinity War. After his next appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Brolin says it’s still a character he’d like to play in future movies.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin previously said. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that. I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers.”

“I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it,” the actor continued. “I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

Brolin is set to reprise his role as the Mad Titan in next year’s Avengers: Endgame, out April 26th, 2019 from Marvel Studios. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties on the release schedule include Captain Marvel (March 8th, 2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5th, 2019).